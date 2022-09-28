Women’s Soccer Hits the Road for Two A-10 Tilts

WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s soccer will close out the first half of its A-10 Conference slate with a pair of road clashes this week. The Buff & Blue will kick off the road trip on Thursday when it travels to Dayton to face off with the Flyers at 7 pm, followed by a tilt down in Davidson on Sunday at 12:30 pm against the Wildcats. Coverage of both contests is available on ESPN+.

LAST TIME OUT: GW was unable to crack the defense of A-10 newcomer Loyola Chicago, falling 3-0 on Sunday.

KEEP THE SHOTS COMING: Through the first four games of conference play, GW’s offense has been making Keepers uncomfortable with a barrage of shots. Currently, the Buff & Blue rank fourth in the A-10 in shots on goal per game, averaging 6.4 a contest. Individually, Rachel Sorken has been a large part of GW’s shot success, as she ranks seventh in the A-10 in shots per game (2.70).

SCOUTING THE FLYERS: Dayton enters Thursday’s Matchup undefeated in A-10 play at 4-0 and the Flyers are tied for the top spot in the standings with Saint Louis. In its last contest, Dayton rode a pair of first half goals to a 2-1 win over UMass. Offensively, Dayton is led by junior Itala Gemelli, who currently ranks in the top two in the A-10 in goals (8), points (18), points per game (1.5), shots (54) and game-winning goals ( 6).

DETAILS ON DAVIDSON: The Wildcats begin this week with a 2-2 record in conference play and will face off with Loyola Chicago on Thursday before hosting GW. Goalkeeper Mary Grace Bunch is the player to look out for for Davidson, as the redshirt senior keeper leads the A-10 in goals against average (.531) and shutouts (7).