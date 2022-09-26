Women’s Soccer Hits the Road for Conference Battle with Alderson Broaddus

Wheeling, W.Va. – The Wheeling University Women’s Soccer team has been on a roll as of late winning their last three games. They head out on the road Sunday as they battle Alderson Broaddus in a rematch of last Sunday’s contest. The Cardinals have been on an Offensive tear, and look to keep that success going away from Bishop Schmitt Field.

Last time out, the Cardinals battled Rival West Liberty in “The Battle for Wheeling” and didn’t disappoint the home crowd. Three different Cardinals scored goals in the game as Wheeling went on to win 3-0. Scoring leader Kenadee Burgoyne got the scoring started in the game’s 23rd minute with a goal in the lower corner of the net that made it 1-0 Cardinals. That would remain the score as the team broke for the locker room and Wheeling was looking for more opportunities in the second half. They would find that shot when Linda Obare scored her first goal of the season in the game’s 53rd minute and Phepa Seopa followed with her first career Collegiate goal in the 76th minute to clinch the game at 3-0.

The Cardinals offense has been the star of the show as they have scored 11 goals in their last three games. Burgoyne has led the team with four goals this season, and has scored two of those goals during the run. After earning an All-MEC Second Team Honor last season, Burgoyne is on track to try to earn another award this season. Also during the run, the Cardinals have seen a few firsts with Medina Doka and Phepa Seopa each scoring their first goals during the run. The Cardinals are getting plenty of opportunities to shine this season and are continuing to make an impact for Head Coach Emmanuel Awotula and his team.

On the defensive side, the Cardinals starting goalkeeper is chasing down a milestone as she comes into play. She needs just eight more saves to break the program’s career saves record of 219, currently held by Tina Dengler (’05), who played from 2001-2004. She made two saves in her previous game against West Liberty, and has averaged just around eight saves this season. In the team’s first game of the year against Alderson Broaddus, the Wheeling goalkeeper finished with five saves on eight shots faced. The fifth-year senior led NCAA Division II last season and has continued her success this season with 50 saves this season. Yarwood, along with her defensive front, looks to keep the Battlers off the board.

With Wheeling’s recent three game win streak, they have climbed the MEC North standings, sitting in second place Entering play today. The Cardinals are off to their best start in conference play since the 2015 season when they went 2-2-1 over their first five games. The Cardinals continue their quest for their first MEC playoff berth and will have more opportunities to prove themselves this season. With games still remaining against Fairmont State, Frostburg State, and Notre Dame College this season, the team will look to stay the course. Head Coach Emmanuel Awotula wants his team to win the games they should and compete in the other games to stay in playoff position.

The Matchup