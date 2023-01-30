Women’s Soccer: Heather Faasse Steps Down as Women’s Soccer Coach

“On behalf of Norwich University, I want to thank Heather for her many contributions to our soccer program and our department,” said Norwich University Director of Athletics Ed Hockenbury. “She is a dedicated and hard-working Coach who is fully committed to the growth and development of each student-athlete, both academically and athletically. Heather is also a highly respected colleague. She brought enthusiasm and new ideas to our department, and her work in academic support for student-athletes not only helped many individual students and coaches, but also enhanced the relationship between athletics and academics on campus.”

Heather Faasse had been the head coach of the Norwich University Women’s soccer program since January of 2018 until recently stepping down. Faasse Originally joined the Athletic department as an Assistant Coach in 2017 before being elevated to head Coach after the season. In five seasons, she compiled a career record of 20-45-3 on the Norwich sideline. During her initial season as the head coach, she guided the Cadets to their best start in program history with a six-game winning streak to begin the year.

Prior to coming to Norwich, Faasse worked at the Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, Tenn. where she served as the Coach for both soccer and lacrosse. She also trained and mentored middle and upper school athletes in their respective sports to support their academic and athletic growth while organizing game and practice schedules.

The search for the new Women’s soccer Coach is actively underway. Further information about the position can be found at https://norwich.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp?JOBID=158311.