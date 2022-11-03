Women’s Soccer heads to William Smith for Liberty League Semifinal

ROCHESTER, NY – Fourth-seeded RIT (12-3-2) will play top-seeded William Smith (11-1-4) on Friday (Nov. 4) at 2:00 PM in the Liberty League Semifinal. The Winner plays the Winner between No. 2 Ithaca and No. 6 Clarkson is Sunday in the Championship game.

LIVE STATS: https://bit.ly/2p32d0C

VIDEO: https://bit.ly/3DXAXYz

RIT defeated No. 5 Vassar 3-1 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. Sophomore forward Sam Halligan scored two goals, while first-year goalie Emily Sanchez made one save to earn the win.

This is the tenth appearance in the Liberty League Tournament for the Tigers and fifth straight. RIT enters Friday third in the league in scoring, averaging 2.0 goals per game, and fourth defensively, allowing 0.59 goals per contest.

Halligan leads the league in scoring with a career-best 30 points, averaging 1.82 points per game. She leads the league with 11 goals and nine assists, and is second with four game-winning goals. Senior midfielder Maddy Bullis and senior forward Madison Corso are tied for second on the team with 10 points apiece, and tied for third in the league with three game-winners each. First-year forward Elena Onodera is fourth in scoring with nine points and tied for third on the team with four goals.

Senior goalie Darcie Jones has appeared in 12 games, picking up seven wins. She enters Saturday fourth in the league with a 0.69 goals against average and eighth with a .765 save percentage. Sanchez is 5-0 this season with a 0.37 goals against average and a .867 save percentage.

William Smith is vying for his 19th Liberty League Tournament title and 14th straight. The Herons enter Friday 3-0-2 in its last five games, outscoring its opponents 12-2 in that stretch. William Smith, ranked sixth in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Division III poll, tied St. Lawrence 0-0 last Saturday. Senior goalie Amanda Kesler made two saves.

The Herons enter the semifinals first in the league, averaging 2.8 goals per game, and is eighth nationally and first in the league, allowing 0.38 goals per contest.

Senior forward Emma Faso leads William Smith and is second in the league with 18 points, and tied for second with eight goals. Junior midfielder Ava Ruppersberger is second on the team with 16 points (6g, 4a), while senior forward Julia DiMenna is third with 13 points.

Junior goalie Kirsten Nelson enters Friday with seven wins. She leads the league with a 0.24 goals against average and a .923 save percentage. Kesler has four wins, a 0.51 goals against average and a .778 save percentage.