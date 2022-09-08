Women’s Soccer Heads to Valparaiso, Hosts Southern Indiana This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s soccer team will travel to in-state Rival Valparaiso and host Southern Indiana this weekend.

Game Day Information

Who: Valparaiso Beacons

When: Friday, September 9 | 8:30 PM ET

Where: Valparaiso, Ind. | Brownfield

Live Stats: Link

Watch: ESPN3

Match Notes: Purdue Fort Wayne | Valparaiso

Game Day Information

Who: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

When: Sunday, September 11 | 1 PM

Where: Fort Wayne, Ind. | Hefner Soccer Complex

Live Stats: Link

Watch: ESPN+

Match Notes: Purdue Fort Wayne

Know Your Foes

• Valparaiso is 1-3-2 this season with a win over Youngstown State. The Beacons picked up ties at Eastern Illinois and Northern Colorado. Addy Joiner, Kiley Dugan and Dana Fish have all scored one goal this year.

• Southern Indiana is 2-1-2 with wins over Winona State and Rose-Hulman. The Screaming Eagles tied Northern Illinois and North Alabama, and had not lost since August 18. Peyton Murphy has four goals for USI.

Series Histories

• Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-13-1 against Valparaiso all-time, but has taken the last two from the Beacons. Prior to the current streak, Valpo had won 10 in a row.

• The Mastodons are 0-2 against the Screaming Eagles, but have not played since 2000. The two teams played a pair of GLVC games before the ‘Dons went Division I in 2001.

Hello Stranger!

Southern Indiana and Purdue Fort Wayne overlapped in the Great Lakes Valley Conference for two seasons: 1999 and 2000. The two teams have not played each other since then.

Extend the Streak!

Purdue Fort Wayne has an active winning streak of two games against Valparaiso, dating back to 2018. In 2018, the Mastodons used one of the fastest goals in program history to beat the Beacons, scoring just 1:23 after kickoff. In 2019, Morgan Reitano and Kelsey Gallagher both had assists in the 2-0 win.

Brick Wall Castaneda

Samantha Castaneda owns a 1.30 career goals against average, which is the best in program history among those who played at least 750 minutes in the net. Her mark of 1.35 GAA in 2021 was the second-best for a season-long average to Sam Pavlika’s 1.07 in 2012.

Mack to the Max!

Mackenzie Evans is the leading goal-scorer for the Mastodons this season with four goals. She had a pair of goals and an assist against Chicago State in the season opener and her third against Bellarmine.

Last Time Out

Purdue Fort Wayne fell to Southern Illinois 2-1 despite a 14th-minute goal from Mackenzie Evans .

Coming Up

Purdue Fort Wayne will open Horizon League play with IUPUI on September 18 at the Hefner Soccer Complex.



