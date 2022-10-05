Women’s Soccer Heads To Troy For Thursday Night Clash

Old Dominion (3-6-2, 1-2-1) at Troy (3-5-2, 1-2-1)

When: 8 pm EST – Thursday

Where: Troy, Ala.

Stream: es.pn/3V4lg8A

Live Stats: bit.ly/3EgtVyM

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion Women’s soccer team heads to Troy for a Thursday night Sun Belt Conference matchup. This first-ever meeting between the schools is scheduled for an 8 pm kick and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Old Dominion (3-6-2, 1-2-1) enters the contest after a 2-2 draw with South Alabama on Sunday afternoon. Carla Morich scored both goals for the Monarchs and was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts. She scored in the fifth minute which was the first goal South Alabama had allowed in over 300 minutes of action. The equalizer came in the 74thth minute as an ODU corner kick was punched out and landed at her feet.

Troy (3-5-2, 1-2-1) comes into the Matchup after a 3-2 win at Georgia State on Sunday. Halee Bradbury, Melissa Kuya-Strobel and Ashley Rainho tallied goals for the Trojans. Troy has scored 10 goals on the season, with Jordan Stack, Erin Bloomfield and Nia Wilson having two apiece.

The Monarchs will return home for a 1 pm start against Coastal Carolina as they’ll celebrate Senior Day.