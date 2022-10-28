Women’s soccer heads to Penn Sunday

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown Women’s soccer team will travel to Penn for their final road Ivy contest of the season this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m

The Bears sit atop the league table with 13 points through five matches. Harvard is second with 11 points. The Crimson take on Dartmouth on Saturday and if they were to drop any points in the matchup, the Bears would have a chance to clinch their third straight Ivy title at Penn on Sunday. If Harvard wins, Brown would not have a chance to clinch until the final week of the regular season.

A key matchup to watch Sunday will be Brown’s first-half offense vs. Penn’s first-half defense. The Bears have scored 25 of their Ivy leading 40 goals during the first half of games this year. The Quakers have only allowed four goals in the first half through 14 games.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Scouting the Bears (10-2-2, 4-0-1 Ivy)

Brittany Raphino has recorded at least one point in each of the first Ivy League games. Through the five contests, she has posted five goals and three assists.

has recorded at least one point in each of the first Ivy League games. Through the five contests, she has posted five goals and three assists. Following the conclusion of last weekend’s games, Raphino and Ava Seelenfreund are the only pair of Ivy teammates to have each scored at least eight goals and posted at least 17 points on the season.

are the only pair of Ivy teammates to have each scored at least eight goals and posted at least 17 points on the season. The Bear’s mark of 2.86 goals per game leads the Ivy League and is fifth in the nation. On defense, their .73 goals against average also leads the Ivy League and is 37th in the nation.

Scouting the Quakers (3-4-7, 0-3-2 Ivy)

Penn was undefeated through the first seven games of the year going 2-0-5 in that span. Since then, they have posted a 1-4-2 mark.

The Quakers have posted three shutouts on the year and, out of 14 games, have only allowed opponents to score more than one goal twice. Those two games were a 3-0 loss to California and a 2-1 setback to Columbia.

On the season, Sizzy Lawton leads the team with four goals and four assists for 12 points. Laurence Gladu has started 13 of the team’s games and has posted a 1.10 goals against average and a .741 save percentage.

History

Brown holds the all-time series edge over Penn at 18-13-4. During Kia McNeill ‘s tenure, the Bears are 3-1-1.

‘s tenure, the Bears are 3-1-1. Each of the last two seasons, the Bears have earned 1-0 victories over the Quakers. 2019 took until double overtime, but in 2021, Seelenfreund’s eighth-minute goal was the difference.

