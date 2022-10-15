Women’s Soccer Heads To George Washington On Sunday

University of Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Game 16 Massachusetts (4-6-5 Overall, 3-2-2 Atlantic 10) at George Washington (6-3-6 Overall, 1-3-3 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Sunday, Oct. 16 / 1 p.m Location Washington, DC (GW Soccer Field) Watch ESPN+ Live Statistics Live Statistics Twitter @UMassWSoccer Instagram UMass Women’s Soccer Facebook UMass Women’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team visits Atlantic 10 Rival George Washington on Sunday, October 16, in Washington, DC Kick time is scheduled for 1 pm and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.

LB On Track

Graduate forward Lauren Bonavita is one goal away from moving into the top-10 all-time at UMass in career goals, currently sitting with 30 scored. This season, Bonavita ranks 18th nationally in total goals with nine and ranks inside the top-45 in the country in goals per game at 0.60.

Last Week’s Action

The Minutewomen fell to the No. 12 nationally ranked Saint Louis, 3-0, last Sunday afternoon. The first half was even between both programs, before scoring opened beyond the 45th minute. Junior goalkeeper Bella Mendoza registered a career-high 10 saves in the contest, while a junior midfielder Ella Curry tallied two of Massachusetts’ six shots of the day.

Massachusetts Leaders

Bonavita leads the Minutewomen in goals with nine and points with 18 through the first 12 games of action. Midfielders Curry and Olivia Gouldsbury and forward Grace Pinkus have added two goals while Ashley Lamond and Juliana Ryan have each scored a goal. Six UMass’ players have totaled multiple assists on the season.

Atlantic 10 Standings

Saint Louis – 6-0-0

Dayton – 6-1-0

VCU – 4-0-2

Davidson – 3-2-2

Duquesne – 3-2-2

UMass – 3-2-2

Saint Joseph’s – 2-0-4

Fordham – 3-2-1

Rhode Island – 1-3-3

La Salle – 2-4-0

Loyola Chicago – 2-4-0

Richmond – 1-3-2

George Washington – 0-3-3

George Mason – 0-4-2

St. Bonaventure – 0-6-1

Looking Ahead

The Minutewomen wrap up the season with conference play, taking on Loyola on the road on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 pm, before returning home for the regular season finale against Fordham on Oct. 23.

The Atlantic 10 Championship first round will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 or Saturday, Oct. 29 at the on-campus locations of the top four teams in the final standings. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 with the Finals on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a location to be determined.