Women’s Soccer Heads South to LBSU, UCI

Bakersfield – The California State University, Bakersfield Women’s soccer team continues Big West Conference play this weekend with a trip to Long Beach State and UC Irvine on Thursday (6 pm) and Sunday (5 pm), respectively. The Roadrunners have won three consecutive conference match-ups and were 2-1-1 on their recent four-game home stand, improving to 3-5-1 overall and 1-0-0 in league competition.

UC Irvine is 4-3-2 this season, with an 0-0-1 record in the Big West, after being voted first overall in the conference’s pre-season coaches’ poll. Long Beach State was selected in a tie for second by the league coaches, but is just 1-4-4 (0-0-1) thus far.

The ‘Runners are looking to avenge shutout 2021 home losses to both teams, falling 5-0 to UC Irvine and 1-0 (ot) to Long Beach State a season ago. The Anteaters lead the all-time series 2-0-0, while the Beach holds a 3-1-1 all-time advantage.

THIS WEEK…

at Long Beach State (Thursday, Sept. 22 – 6:00 PM) | Long Beach, Calif. | Watch | Live Stats | Tickets

at UC Irvine (Sunday, Sept. 25 – 5:00 PM) | Irvine, Calif. | Watch | Live Stats | Tickets

ROADRUNNER QUICK STRIKES…

* Jette Zimmer was recognized as The Big West Freshman of the Week, after scoring three points in a win over CSUN in Bakersfield’s conference opener. Zimmer opened the scoring for CSUB from the penalty spot, before assisting on Anela Nigito’s game-winning goal. Zimmer has two goals and five points in her last four outings, and ranks second on the team in overall scoring with six points.

* Regelly Halldorsdottir continued to drive play with her set-piece excellence, grabbing an assist against Sacramento State when she placed a ball just inside the six yard box for a walk-in goal from forward Karen Flores . Halldorsdottir has also scored twice on set pieces this season, with goals against UNLV and Boise State. She leads the team with three goals and seven points.

* The Roadrunners scored 10 goals in non-conference play and three in their Big West opener with CSUN. Bakersfield has already scored more goals to date than they did in the entire 2021 season. CSUB managed just 10 goals a season ago in 19 contests.

* Jette Zimmer has two goals and two assists for six points in her inaugural season with the ‘Runners. Not to be outdone, Classmate Kalea Eichenberger also boasts a pair of goals scored in her first season on campus. The two freshmen forwards have scored in the same game twice already during the 2022 campaign.

* Defender Solei Moto picked up her first career point with an assist on Hildur Jonasdottir’s first career goal in a draw with Sacramento State on Sept. 18. Jonasdottir’s goal gave CSUB a 2-1 advantage late in the first half. Moton’s first point came in her 30th career appearance for the ‘Runners.

* Junior midfielder Dome Rodriguez made her 50th appearance with the Roadrunners in the team’s win over CSUN on Sept. 15. Rodriguez is the team’s most experienced player, making the start in 43 of her 51 overall appearances, scoring two assists and racking up nearly 3,000 minutes played.

* Bakersfield has won three-straight Big West games dating back to last season. The ‘Runners won their final two league games of the 2021 season, beating UC Riverside and CSUN, before opening the 2022 conference slate with a win over the Matadors.

* The Roadrunners drew 886 fans for their conference opening win over CSUN, the largest crowd for a CSUB Women’s soccer game since Sept. 8, 2019 when 945 fans saw the team beat Fresno State, 2-1. CSUB has hosted two crowds of more than 800 spectators in a single season for the first time since 2016.

* In a conference jam packed with talent, Bakersfield forward Karen Flores was chosen as one of the league’s top 11 players ahead of the 2022 season. Flores was an Offensive spark during the preseason, tallying a goal in each of the Roadrunners’ exhibition wins. She notched her first goal of the regular season in a loss at New Mexico.

* CSUB was voted 11th in The Big West Pre-Season Coaches’ Poll. The Roadrunners open their second season in the Big West with this weekend’s contest versus CSUN, looking to prove the league’s coaches wrong and with sights on a top 6 rank at the end of the season. The Big West Conference Tournament will begin October 30 with a Champion decided on Sunday, November 6



UP NEXT…

Following this weekend’s action, Bakersfield returns home to The Main Soccer Field for three consecutive home conference games. CSUB will host Cal Poly (Sept. 29), UC Santa Barbara (Oct. 2) and UC Riverside (Oct. 9), before playing three of its final four regular-season games on the road.