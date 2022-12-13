Women’s Soccer has 10 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer has placed 10 student-athletes on the 2022 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete list as announced by the NAIA National Office.

Coyotes earning spots on the list include Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.), Leoni Enzlmuller (SO/Linz, Austria), Grace Skelton (SO/Wichita, Kan.), Taryn Taylor (SO/Lawton, Okla.), Alison Magni (SR/Santa Maria, Calif.), Avery Smith (SO/Leawood, Kan.), Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.), Destiny Shaugnessy and Diana Lara (SR/Salina, Kan.).

In order to be named as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the Eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at said institution , and have achieved sophomore academic status prior to the start of the academic year.

A total of 1558 Women’s soccer student-athletes across the country were named as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Siena Heights (Mich.) led the way with 27 honorees. Grand View (Iowa) was second in the country with 25 selections.

The NAIA Scholar-Athlete program is sponsored by Daktronics.