Women’s Soccer Goes Toe-to-Toe with CMSV in 2-0 Defeat

Next Game: at St. Joe’s – LI 9/7/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 07 (Wed) / 4:00 PM at St. Joe’s – LI History

JERSEY CITY, NJ — On a gorgeous day at Caven Point Field, the New Jersey City University Women’s soccer team Hosted its second match of the season on Saturday morning, Sept. 3, against the visiting College of Mount Saint Vincent. The two teams played tight all game long, with possession close throughout, however it was the Dolphins that broke through a third of the way in, scoring twice in the 57th and 60th to take the win, 2-0.

CMSV (2-0) put the pressure on early, taking five shots to just one for NJCU (1-1) in the first 23 minutes, however neither Squad was able to land an attempt on net. Freshman keeper Sophia Mannino (Burlington, NJ/Burlington Township) made the game’s first stop in the 34th to keep it scoreless before the half ended at 0-0. There was just one shot on goal and only two fouls (no cards) in the first 45 minutes of play.

Both teams turned up the heat in the second half, exchanging off-target shots before the Dolphins finally broke through in the 57th to make it 1-0. They scored again in the 60th following a scuffle up front to make it 2-0.

The play of the game for the Gothic Knights came Moments later in the 61st when a long CMSV pass snuck past the NJCU backline. The Dolphins had a one-on-one opportunity with Mannino, but the Rookie netminder made an outstanding diving stop at a ball headed to the top right corner of the net, fully extended to push it aside and hold the score at 2-0. She finished the day with a pair of saves.

Up Next:

Jersey City now takes a four-day break before heading off to its first road match of the season on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7. The Gothic Knights head out to Patchogue, NY, to take on St. Joseph’s University-Long Island for a scheduled-4:00 pm kickoff.