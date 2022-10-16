Women’s Soccer Gets 2-1 Win at Southern Nazarene

Next Game: Northwestern Okla. 10/20/2022 | 6 p.m HU16 App on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV October 20 (Thu) / 6 pm Northwestern Okla. History

BETHANY, Okla. – The Harding Women’s soccer team scored two first-half goals to defeat Southern Nazarene 2-1 in Great American Conference action Saturday.

Harding improves to 2-9-3 overall and 1-5-2 in the GAC.

Southern Nazarene falls to 4-8-2 overall and 1-6-2 in the GAC.

GOALS

Harding 1, Southern Nazarene 0 – 12th minute – McKenna Moore found Briley-Anne Brown for her second goal of the season. It is also her second straight game with a goal.

Harding 2Southern Nazarene 0 – 33rd minute – Briley-Anne Brown found Whitney Thomas for her first career goal.

Harding 2, Southern Nazarene 1 – 86th minute – Kaitlyn Deaton found the back of the net for her third goal of the season.

STATS

Harding took 13 shots in the game, six were on goal. Sophie Capitanelli led the Lady Bisons with four shots.

Southern Nazarene took 13 shots, four were on goal. Josie Pelt came off the bench and had four shots to lead the Crimson Storm.

Bethanie Dixon and Michaela Potter split time in goal for Harding. Potter had three saves in the game.

NEXT UP

Harding will return home to play its final regular season home games this week. The Lady Bisons will host Northwestern Oklahoma Thursday at 6 pm, and Southwestern Oklahoma Saturday at 11 am