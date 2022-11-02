Women’s Soccer Garners Postseason Accolades

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood Women’s soccer had a pair of all-conference selections, the Big South Conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Catharine Forst earned her spot on the All-Big South Second Team as well as the All-Academic Team. Noll earned a spot on the All-Freshman Squad as Longwood’s top Offensive player.

Forst was a team captain and tied for the team’s scoring lead, as the senior tallied three goals from her holding midfield role. She came through in the clutch, with two of her three goals going down as game winners. She scored her first goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Richmond, and she had the lone tally in a 1-0 win over Radford as well for a tough road conference win.

Despite battling an injury midway through the season, Forst played 1,051 minutes over 16 appearances and 14 starts. She was named the Big South Player of the Week in the opening week of the season. In addition, Forst earned all-academic honors on the strength of a 3.90 GPA.

Noll had a breakout freshman season that saw her total three goals and two assists for a team-high eight points.

The freshman had her best game of the season in a one-goal, one-assist performance against Howard on August 29. She also had an assist on Forst’s game-winning goal against Radford. She saved the best for the end though, with a goal in the 89th minute against Charleston Southern to earn a hard-fought road point.

