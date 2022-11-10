Women’s soccer garners five all-conference honorees

GRANVILLE, Ohio (November 10, 2022) – The 2022 North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion Denison University Women’s soccer team earned five All-NCAC honorees on Thursday morning. Senior forward Amy Chiero and sophomore defender Kate Dalimonte were both named First-Team All-NCAC while junior forwards Caroline Garrard and senior midfielder Maddie Reap were named to the second-team and freshman Avery Butler earned a spot on the third team.

It was the second straight First-Team All-NCAC recognition for Chiero, who is the only repeat first-team selection in the conference this year, while Dalimonte, Garrard, Reap and Butler each took home their first All-NCAC certificates.

In addition to starting in 17 of Denison’s 19 matches so far this season, Chiero is tied for second on the team with three goals and is tied for third with seven points. She has totaled 24 total shots and nine shots on goal, and is one of five Denison players with at least one game-winning goal. Chiero scored twice during Denison’s 5-0 win at home over DePauw on October 18, and then she added the first goal of the match in a 1-1 tie at home against Ohio Wesleyan on October 22 en route to being named the NCAC Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week. In all of the NCAC, Chiero is tied for 17th in goals, tied for 22nd in points and tied for 28th in shots.

Dalimonte has earned the start in all 19 matches so far as a sophomore and helped Anchor a Big Red defense that has posted nine shutouts on the season and has held its opponent to one goal or fewer in 13 matches. In NCAC action, the Big Red defense recorded five shutouts while giving up only three goals during seven conference matches this season.

Garrard has started in 10 of her 18 matches played as a junior and leads Denison in both goals (5) and points (11) this season while ranking third on the team with 37 shots, tying for fourth with 11 shots on goal and notching one game-winning goal. Garrard scored goals in back-to-back matches twice on the season and had a career-best five-point effort while scoring twice and notching her first-career assist during Denison’s first win of the season over Asbury on October 4. In all of the NCAC, Garrard is tied for sixth in goals, tied for seventh in total shots, is ninth in points, and is tied for 21st in shots on goal.

Reap has started in 17 matches and has recorded her first two career assists from her midfield position this season. She is also tied for fourth on the team and 26th in the NCAC with 25 shots while adding seven shots on goal.

Buter has started in 14 of her 18 matches as a freshman and in addition to helping lead the Denison defensive effort this season, has scored three goals and added two assists to rank second on the team with eight points. She has also fired 20 total shot attempts, is tied for fourth on the team with 11 shots on goal, and is tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals. In the NCAC Tournament Championship match against Ohio Wesleyan on November 7, Butler scored the first goal of the match in the 11th minute and was named the NCAC Tournament Most Valuable Player after also helping the Big Red to two shutout wins in the tournament. In all of the NCAC, Butler is tied for 16th in points, tied for 17th in goals and tied for 21st in shots on goal.

Denison (7-8-4 overall) is now headed back to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament for the 17th time in school history and for the first time since 2016. The Big Red are set to face No. 22 Tufts University in the opening round of the tournament on Saturday, November 12, at 1:30 pm in Geneva, New York.

NCAC Release