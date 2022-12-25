Women’s Soccer Finishes Season No. 12 in United Soccer Coaches Rankings

PITTSBURGH – The Pitt Women’s soccer team (14-5-3, 5-3-2 ACC) finished the 2022 season at No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings.

The Panthers earned a top-25 ranking in each of the final seven weeks of the organization’s top-25 poll. Pitt entered the rankings at No. 14, marking the third-straight year Pitt has appeared in the Weekly poll. Pitt moved up one spot to No. 13, then was ranked No. 21, moved up to No. 20 and up another spot to No. 19. The Panthers reached as high as No. 19 in the poll last season and No. 12 in 2020.

Pitt set program records for overall wins (14) and ACC wins (5) and qualified for both the ACC Championship and NCAA Championship fields for the first time in program history. The Panthers reached the Sweet Sixteen in their first NCAA Tournament appearance after knocking off Buffalo in the First Round, 1-0, and Georgetown in the Second Round, 2-1. The team set single season program records for points (138) and goals (47). Freshman defender Katie Zailski and senior midfielder Landy Mertz represented Pitt on the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-Atlantic Region Teams, with Zailski being named to the Second Team and Mertz being named to the Third Team. The duo also earned All-ACC honors, as Mertz was named to the Third Team while Zailski was named to the All-Freshman Team.

