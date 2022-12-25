Women’s soccer finally making a breakthrough on FIFA 23

FIFA and EA Sports have enjoyed a hold on the soccer Gaming market worldwide for generations and whilst that Collaboration will come to an end after FIFA 23, there can be no doubt at the positive impact the game has had on soccer playing society.

The development of gameplay in the world of FIFA has seen huge innovation in esports, but beyond that, FIFA and EA Sports have jumped on board with global trends, to create a game that is representative of the time in which we live.

From giving lower league teams the platform for global exposure, through to securing fair image rights for players within the structure of EA Sports and FIFA, huge Innovations have been made within the soccer esports sphere and the introduction of Women’s football to FIFA as a game, once more shows how the game development team has their finger on the pulse.

For generations, Women’s soccer has been hugely popular, with the success of the national team enabling the side to have a global profile, not enjoyed by many other Women’s soccer teams.

In recent times, European sides have caught up, with both the WSL in England and Liga F in Spain propelling the game to new audiences and playing a huge part in the growth of the sport at grass roots level.

According to US Portal Daily Stock, NY and New Jersey, Gotham are one of the sides from New Jersey to benefit from this shift in ideology within the game making sphere at EA Sports and FIFA and they will be a playable team on the game in FIFA 23.

The Goths ply their trade at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey and whilst last season was one to forget (finishing bottom of the pack) they will be eager to see improvements heading into the 2023 season.

Whilst plenty of Leagues in Europe are developing, there is no denying that the NWSL in the United States remains the Premiere competition in Women’s soccer worldwide and once again, it Promises to be another season of high Octane NWSL action in 2023.

The Portland Thorns emerged victorious in 2022, picking up their 3rd title while local rivals OL Reign will take heart from pushing them all the way last season.

Elsewhere, the likes of San Diego Wave and Houston Dash will be eager to build on promising campaigns last year, even if they couldn’t get the job done in the playoffs.

For the likes of the aforementioned NY/NJ Gotham and Washington Spirit, a new season presents a new opportunity and that Mindset should come in Handy in 2023.

With FIFA and EA Sports on board, the global profile of Women’s soccer will continue to grow, something that will only benefit the sport in the long run.