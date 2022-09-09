Women’s Soccer Finalizes Coaching Staff

NEW YORK —Columbia Women’s soccer head coach Tracey Bartholomew announced the addition of Jack Abelson and Denise Wilson to her staff on Thursday.

Abelson will serve as an Assistant Coach while Wilson will function in a Volunteer capacity.

JACK ABELSON

Abelson arrives in Morningside Heights after serving as the Development Program Director of Goooal Sports in Stratford, Connecticut.

His previous club experience includes stints with Connecticut Rush (Head Coach, Girls 2009 & 2010), Next Step Soccer Academy (Co-Founder and Director), Global Premier Soccer (Director) and Boston Breakers (Development Program and Education Director).

Formerly, Abelson served as the Associate Head Coach of the University of Bridgeport Women’s soccer team. In 2018, the Purple Knights were NCAA Division II National Champions boasting both the Offensive and Defensive Final Four MVPs. At the conclusion of the 2018 season, the Bridgeport coaching staff was named National and Regional DII Coaching Staff of the Year.

From January 2017-May 2018, Abelson worked as the Women’s soccer operations Assistant at league-rival Harvard.

A native of London, England, Abelson graduated from the University of Birmingham in 2013 with a degree in sport and exercise science.

Head Coach Tracey Bartholomoew on Abelson: “I am thrilled to announce the hiring of our newest Assistant to the Columbia Women’s Soccer family. Jack is an excellent on-field coach with great knowledge of the game. He is passionate about soccer and will bring energy to our training environment.

Additionally, he possesses the ability to teach the game and bring out the best in our players. I have enjoyed getting to know him and looking forward to working together.”

DENISE WILSON

Wilson has acted as the Director of Girls’ Soccer at Chelsea Piers since August 2015. This May, she also began assisting the Downtown United Soccer Club Women’s U-23 squad.

Wilson’s experience at the Collegiate level includes two years at Felician University where she served as an Assistant Coach focused on overall player development and game analysis.

A former collegiate soccer player, Wilson graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 2009 with a degree in Business Marketing.

Head Coach Tracey Bartholomoew on Wilson: “In addition to experience on the field, Denise brings an unmatched passion for the game to Columbia Women’s Soccer. She is a light on the pitch and a true role model for our Lions. We are thrilled to welcome her to our program.”

