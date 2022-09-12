Women’s Soccer Fights To Draw On Senior Day

Next Game: at UNC Greensboro 9/16/2022 | 7:00 p.m Sept. 16 (Fri) / 7:00 p.m at UNC Greensboro

ELON, NC — The Elon Women’s soccer team outshot Longwood 31-10 but only found the back of the net one time as the Phoenix battled the Lancers to a 1-all draw in an exciting Senior Day match Sunday at Rudd Field.

“Overall, it was a really positive performance,” said Elo’s head coach Neil Payne . “We’re not going to have many games where we have 31 shots, 18 shots on goal, and don’t win. So, I’m pleased about the stat side of things. It’s pretty clear what we need to clean up. All credit to Longwood. They never stopped fighting, and they gave us a good game.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t get the win because it would have capped off a really great night for the seniors. All of our senior group was fantastic, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

THE RUNDOWN

The Phoenix set the tone in the first half, dominating possession and outshooting Longwood 12-5. Among Elon’s most threatening chances came in the 19th minute, when Molly Mahoney received an outlet pass near midfield and worked her way past three Defenders before getting a shot off from just inside the penalty box. Mary Kate Levush made the save.

Another strong first-half chance for the Phoenix came in the 34th minute, when Father Murdock got control of a loose ball in the box and fired off a shot from point-blank range that Levush had to stop.

Coming out of halftime, the Lancers wasted little time striking for the first goal of the match, as Julia Gill scored on a counterattack in the 56th minute.

Elon ratcheted up the pressure even more from there, and in the 69th minute, it looked like it might capitalize when Murdock came across another loose ball in the box. The freshman’s shot, however, sailed high.

Finally, in the 79th minute, the Phoenix broke through for the game-tying goal, as Jessica Carrieri pounced on a deflected shot by Murdock and found the back of the net.

Elon fired off five more shots — including a great look by Carrieri in the final minute — and even produced a corner with just a few seconds left, but it couldn't find the game-winner.

NOTES

Prior to the contest, Elon honored its six seniors: Katrin Hauksdottir , Bethany Harford Mahoney, Carrieri, Ally Madigan and Becky Myers . All six started for the Phoenix. For Madigan, it marked her first career start.

Carrieri's goal was her second of the season, putting her in a tie with Ashley Brehio, Abby Fusca, Mahoney and Murdock for the team lead.

, Mahoney and Murdock for the team lead. Elon’s 31 shots were its most since tallying 33 against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 9, 2021.

The Phoenix’s 18 shots on goal were its most since at least 2009.

Levush made 17 saves, the most by an opposing goalkeeper against Elon since at least 2010.

Elon has totaled 73 shots over the last three matches, including 39 on goal, bringing his season total to 114 (16.3 per match).

The Phoenix’s 15 goals are its most through seven matches since opening the 2013 season with 19.

UP NEXT

Elon hits the road again Friday, this time to face UNCG. Kickoff is set for 7 pm

