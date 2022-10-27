Women’s Soccer, Field Hockey, and Volleyball All Regionally Ranked

Indianapolis, IN (October 27, 2022) – The NCAA released its first ranked set of Regional Rankings Yesterday with the DeSales University Women’s soccer, field hockey, and volleyball teams all ranked in their respective region.

The NCAA Regional rankings were released in alphabetical order last week and this week marked the first set of actual rankings with the Women’s soccer team ranked #6, the field hockey team ranked #5, and the volleyball ranked #5 in the Region IV rankings.

These rankings are the measurement used to both seed and determine at-large teams into the NCAA Tournament field at the end of the conference postseason.

The Women’s soccer team is currently 10-5-2 and 4-3 in the MAC Freedom having clinched a spot in the MAC Freedom postseason tournament last night in its win over Delaware Valley University. DSU has a .557 strength of schedule (SOS) and is 1-2-1 vs. in-division regionally ranked competition.

The field hockey team has tied the school record for wins posting a 13-3 record and is a perfect 8-0 in the MAC Freedom having clinched the #1 seed. The Bulldogs own a .501 SOS with one win over in-division regionally ranked opponents and have a big test on Saturday when they host the #1 ranked team in the country and top ranked team in Region VI, Salisbury.

The volleyball team currently sits at 16-11 overall and 6-1 in the MAC Freedom Entering a very important MAC Freedom match Tonight at Misericordia University. DSU is currently tied with Arcadia in the second spot in the MAC Freedom standings and can clinch at least one home playoff game with a win tonight. The Bulldogs have one of the highest SOS’s in the region at .559 and have two wins over regionally ranked competition this season.