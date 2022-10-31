Women’s Soccer falls to YSU in tournament quarterfinals

DAYTON — The Wright State Women’s soccer program fell to Youngstown State 2-1 in the Horizon League Championship quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at Alumni Field.

The Raiders conclude their season with an 8-7-3 overall record and a 5-2-3 mark against conference opponents. Youngstown State (8-7-3, 5-3-2 HL) will continue its postseason run against Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday, November 3, in the tournament semifinals.

YSU raced out to a 2-0 advantage in the quarterfinals matchup, as Taylor Berry netted a penalty kick goal in the 35th minute and an unassisted goal at the 86-minute mark.

Michelle Rings closed Wright State’s deficit to 2-1 in the 87th minute with her second goal of the season, coming on a penalty kick. However, the Penguins held the WSU scoreless on one off-target shot in the closing minutes to clinch the game.

The Raiders outshot YSU 14-13 overall, including an 8-4 edge in the second half. The teams finished even in saves (6-6) and corner kicks (3-3).