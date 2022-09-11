Women’s Soccer Falls to UT Tyler Saturday

Next Game: Ouachita Baptist 9/15/2022 | 5 p.m HU16 App on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV Sept. 15 (Thu) / 5 pm Ouachita Baptist History

TYLER, Texas – The Harding Women’s soccer team fell to UT Tyler Saturday 3-1 in non-conference action. It marked the final game of the five-game road trip for the Lady Bisons.

Harding falls to 1-4-1 overall and UT Tyler improves to 5-0-0.

GOALS

Texas Tyler 1Harding 0 – 14 minute – Cephana Deane found Edina Cakic for her second goal of the season.

Harding 1Texas Tyler 1 – 35th minute – Melissa Ventura stole the ball from the defense and found the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

Texas Tyler 2Harding 1 – 39th minute – Vanessa Bart found Brooke Mullins for her first goal of the season.

Texas Tyler 3Harding 1 – 54th minute – Camri Cecil found Samaris Alvarado for her fifth goal of the season.

STATS

Harding took three shots, all were on goal by different players.

Michaela Potter had four saves for the Lady Bisons.

Kim Barenas played the full 90 minutes for Harding.

UT Tyler took 21 shots, eight were on goal. Sydnee Garner had six shots in the game.

NEXT UP

Harding will be back in action Thursday when it opens Great American Conference play at home against Ouachita Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 pm