Women’s Soccer Falls to Union Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Harding Women’s soccer team fell to Union 3-0 Saturday in non-conference action. It marks the second of a five-game road trip for Harding.

Harding falls to 0-2-1 on the season.

Union improves to 1-2-0 on the season.

GOALS

Union 1, Harding 0 – 42nd minute – Madison Woolridge found Shaylnn Bentley for her first goal of the season.

Union 2Harding 0 – 80th minute – Sophie Walsh found Holly Trisdale for her second goal of the season.

Union 3Harding 0 – 87th minute – Kaitlyn Osorio-Mendez found Ines Gama for her first goal of the season.

STATS

Harding took nine shots, four were on goal. Caitlan Potter and Carmen Gunn each had two shots on goal.

Union took 11 shots, six were on goal.

Bethanie Dixon and Michaela Potter split time in goal for the Lady Bisons. Dixon had two saves and Potter had one save.

NEXT UP

Harding will continue his road trip Monday when he travels to Tahlequah, Oklahoma to take on Northeastern State at 6 pm