Women’s Soccer Falls To UNC 5-0 In NCAA Tournament

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The Old Dominion Women’s Soccer team’s season came to an end when they were defeated by North Carolina 5-0 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Monarchs (9-9-3) struggled to put together offensive opportunities as they were outshot by the Tar Heels 15-4.

“I have nothing but pride for this group. We have had such a challenging, and yet inspiring season together. Another Championship and the opportunity to play again in the NCAA tournament against one of the top teams in the nation,” said ODU head Coach Angie Hind . “Tonight we gave our all. We didn’t sit back and play scared, we wanted to truly test ourselves. UNC is without doubt the best team we have played to date. They are athletic, aggressive, so good in 1v1 Moments and their counter press is really impressive,” Hind said.

UNC scored first when Ally Sentnor was assisted by Emily Colton and Avery Patterson just six minutes into the match. The Tar Heels added their second goal of the first half when Tori Hansen assisted Maddie Dahlien with just over 16 minutes left in the half.

The second half continued to be in North Carolina’s favor when Tori Hansen recorded her second assist on an Avery Patterson goal just three minutes in. Eleven minutes later the Monarchs would surrender a fourth goal when Maddie Dahlien found Ally Sentnor for her second goal of the night. Lauren Wrigley took a rebound and chipped it over Emily Bredek to make the score 5-0.

“To be able to continue to grow we need to compete against and experience what the next level feels like, and we did that tonight. Anyone watching would see however how we went toe-to-toe with them and had our Moments to play and certainly created chances. There is so much to be proud of as coaches of this team, and we are.”

ODU reached the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season, winning its first Sun Belt Conference Tournament, a year after winning the Conference USA Tournament. It is the first time in program history that ODU reached the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years.

“For this group of Seniors to finish their Careers on a stadium like this at Chapel Hill is appropriate because they have lifted this program again this season to another level and without doubt left the jersey in a better place. So Grateful to all of them. ”