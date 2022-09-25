Women’s Soccer falls to Shepherd, 2-1

Next Game: at Kutztown 9/28/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 28 (Wed) / 7:00 PM at Kutztown History

SHEPPHERDSTOWNW. Wa. – The Lock Haven Women’s soccer team (3-5-1, 1-5-1 PSAC East) dropped a road contest with Shepherd (4-4-2, 3-4-1 PSAC East), 2-1, on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action.

The Golden Rams started fast and notched two goals in four minutes capped with a goal at the 12-minute mark to jump out to an early lead. The 2-0 advantage held until halftime.

Sydney Bolles (Dingmans Ferry, Pa./Deleware Valley) grabbed a goal back for LHU in the 65th minute to cut the Shepherd advantage to 2-1.

Lock Haven pushed for the equalizer in the closing stages and outshot Shepherd 5-3 in the second half, but was unable to find the all-important goal. Evelyn Ciaccia (Fairless Hills, Pa./Pennsbury) fired off a team-high four total shots as the Bald Eagles pressed in the closing stages

Megan Miller (Wexford, Pa./North Allegheny) made four saves in goal for Lock Haven, but the early Onslaught from the Golden Rams proved to be decisive.

Up Next:

The Bald Eagles travel to Kutztown on Wednesday, September 28. That game is slated for a 7 pm kickoff.