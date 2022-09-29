Women’s Soccer Falls to Rowan on the Road

Next Game: at Rutgers-Camden 10/1/2022 | 1:00 PM October 01 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Rutgers-Camden History

GLASSBORO, NJ — The New Jersey City University Women’s soccer team suffered a 4-0 defeat on the road tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 28, against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) foe Rowan University.

Jersey City (3-4-3, 0-2 NJAC) Rookie goalkeeper Lorraine Valenzuela (Bayonne, NJ/Bayonne) , fresh off her career-best 13-save performance against highly-ranked Montclair State University this past weekend, made another seven saves tonight against the unbeaten Profs (6-0-2, 2-0 NJAC). She stopped the first three Rowan attempts through the first 20 minutes of the match before the Profs tallied the game’s first goal off a rebound in the 20th to make it 1-0.

Four minutes later, Rowan scored again to make it 2-0. Valenzuela was tested once more in the first half in the 40th, but she turned it aside to keep the score the same. She then made a couple more stops in the first eight minutes of the second half before the home squad made it 3-0 in the 76th. One more save in the 83rd followed by a Prof tally in the 86th closed it out.

Up Next:

The Gothic Knights return to action on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1, to face Rutgers-Camden in a 1:00 pm kickoff in Camden, NJ