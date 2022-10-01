Women’s Soccer Falls To PLU In NWC Action

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Whitman College Women’s soccer team led at Halftime but surrendered three-second half goals en route to a 4-2 loss to Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Sunday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

The shots on goal were very even but the Lutes earned six more corner kicks with much of the possession in Whitman’s end. Hannah Hagler earned the start and played the first half for the Blues, and Emily Badgley came on at halftime. Both record one save each. Shaylin Cesar played a full 90 in net for PLU and recorded five saves.

The Blues (4-4, 1-4 NWC) struck first just over 10 minutes into the game. A tough outlet pass from Cesar (7-1-1, 4-1 NWC) led to Elizabeth Williams intercepting a pass in the Lute defensive half. She dribbled to the edge of the box and fired a shot on goal that was deflected and followed up by Lindsey Honart to put the Blues up 1-0.

PLU had the lion’s share of possession the rest of the half and finally broke through with a goal to level the score just before halftime. Riley Shaver received a ball outside the penalty box with loads of time. She collected it, took a touch and ripped a shot just over the outstretched hand of Hagler.

Whitman responded only minutes later when Loralei Starr pounced on a loose ball in front of the goal. Gracia Larsen Struck a shot from inside the box that was deflected by a handful of players. Starr found the ball and knocked it into the left side netting.

PLU responded once again for an equalizer when Julia Causbie collected a ball played down the left flank and struck it with her left foot inside the far post. Badgley gave an outstanding effort but the shot had too much pace and beat her outstretched arm.

The Lutes took over the scoring in the final 20 minutes of the game. Olivia Boehm put PLU ahead with a goal in the 72nd minute and Lily Dose added some late insurance when she scored off a service in the 88th minute.

Whitman Returns to action on Sunday against Puget Sound for more Northwest Conference action. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for 12:00 pm