Women’s Soccer Falls to Ouachita Baptist Thursday

SEARCY – Ouachita Baptist scored two first half goals as they defeated the Harding Women’s Soccer team 2-0 Thursday in Great American Conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex.

Harding falls to 1-5-1 overall and 0-1-0 in the GAC.

Ouachita Baptist improves to 4-3-0 overall and 1-0-0 in the GAC.

GOALS

Ouachita Baptist 1, Harding 0 – 4th minute – Grecen Turner sent in a cross to the top of the box for Jamie Fowler to find the back of the net. It was her fourth goal of the season.

Ouachita Baptist 2, Harding 0 – 34th minute – Ashton Inman sent a long ball into the box for Paige Owens to tap into the goal. It was her first of the season.

STATS

Harding took 17 shots, seven were on goal. Carmen Gunn and Kelli Tindel each had four shots for the Lady Bisons.

Ouachita Baptist took 19 shots, 15 were on goal.

Bethanie Dixon and Michaela Potter split time in goal for Harding. Potter made a career-high 11 saves in the second half.

NEXT UP

Harding will continue GAC action next Thursday when it hosts Southern Nazarene at 7 pm, at the Stevens Soccer Complex.