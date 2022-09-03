Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 18 Florida Tech 2-1 in Home Opener

Next Game: at the Lincoln Memorial 9/7/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 07 (Wed) / 1:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial History

Hickory, NC — Well. 18 Florida Tech came out in front in a rematch of last year’s Elite 8 game as the Panthers defeated LR 2-1 in the Bears home opener. The Bears defeated the Panthers in PK’s last year to advance to the 2021 NCAA Final Four but Florida Tech came away with the win in Hickory tonight. Elin Hansson scored her third goal of the year, the Bears only goal of the evening.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: No.18 Florida Tech 2, No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 1

Records: No. 18 Florida Tech (2-1), No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne (0-1-1)

Location: Hickory, NC I Moretz Sports Complex

STATS OF THE MATCH:

Hansson scored for the second straight game finding the back of the net in the 24th minute after a long pass from Louise Berg .

. The Panthers responded just a few minutes later with a goal from Marem Ndiongue to tie it at one.

The game-winner came in the 50th minute as the Panthers Cristina Garriga scored after a pass from Lydia Carroll. It was Garriga’s first goal of the season for Florida Tech.

LR had the advantage in shots 16-11 on the evening and had eight shots on goal but could not find the equalizer late.

Florida Tech had seven Corners while the Bears only had a pair.

SA Phillips had a save in goalie playing all 90 minutes inside the pipes.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:

This was a rematch of the National Quarterfinals last year when the teams tied at one a piece but the Bears moved on with a 4-3 win in a shootout.

Tonight was Florida Tech’s first visit to Hickory since the 2011 season.

Bears have yet to beat Florida Tech in series history as the Panthers are 2-0-3 against LR.

UP NEXT: The Bears will hit the road to open SAC play with an afternoon matinee at Lincoln Memorial next Wednesday. Kick-off is at 1:00 PM