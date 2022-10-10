Women’s Soccer Falls To No. 12 Saint Louis, 3-0

Next Game: at George Washington 10/16/2022 | 1 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1 PM at George Washington

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team was bested by Atlantic 10 foe and nationally-ranked Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday afternoon at Rudd Field. The loss brings Massachusetts to a 4-6-5 overall record (3-2-2 Atlantic 10), while the Billikens are now 13-1-0 on the season (6-0-0 Atlantic 10).

The Minutewomen and Billikens were even-keeled in the first half, with all of the scoring occurring beyond the 45th minute. Lyndsey Heckel opened up scoring on the day with a header Assisted by Anna Walsh in the 65th minute. In the 81st minute, Sophia Stram extended Saint Louis’ lead with another assist by Anna Walsh. Just eight minutes later, in the 89th minute, Caroline Kelly scored the final goal of the game off a pass from Abbie Miller.

Junior goalkeeper Bella Mendoza recorded an impressive ten-save match, besting her career-high saves in a game. Junior midfielder Ella Curry recorded two shots out of the Minutewomen’s six on the day.

The Billikens led the Minutewomen in shots (21-6), shots on goal (14-3), and Corners (9-2).

Massachusetts Returns to action on Sunday, October 16, as they take on the George Washington Colonials in Atlantic 10 conference action. The away match, scheduled for 1:00 pm, will be streamed live on ESPN+.

