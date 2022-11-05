Women’s Soccer falls to No. 1 Misericordia in the MAC Freedom Championship

HOBOKEN, NJ (Nov. 5, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s soccer team fell to No. 1 Misericordia University in the MAC Freedom Championship by a score of 5-2 on the road, Saturday afternoon. First-year Sarah Wnorowski and junior Amelia Rehrig scored for Stevens.

The Ducks fell behind in the first half after two quick goals from the Cougars midway through. Michaela Fasolina scored in the 24th minute and then 97 seconds later Emma Sweitzer added another and Stevens trailed 2-0. Wnorowski responded quickly for the Ducks after they went down. 26 seconds after Misericordia’s second goal she found the back of the net to cut the deficit in half. Two minutes before halftime, the Cougars were able to put home another opportunity and Stevens trailed 3-1 at the break.

Stevens came out Flying in the second half and held an 8-2 advantage in shots through the first 23 minutes of action before finally cutting into the lead in the 69th minute. Rehrig capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity to make the score 3-2 and keep her team within one goal. Despite the late push, Misericordia was able to extend their lead again in the final minutes. Sweitzer scored twice to close out the game with goals in the 83rd and 85th minute to make the score 5-2.

The Ducks fell to 8-8-3 on the season with the loss and Misericordia improved to 18-0-2.

Inside the Numbers

Junior Dana Perry and sophomore Zoe Hindman each played 45 minutes in net and combined for three saves.

Stevens outshot the Cougars 13-12, but Misericordia led in shots on goal by a total of 8 to 5.

This was the Ducks’ third-straight trip to the MAC Freedom Championship game.

