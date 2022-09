Women’s Soccer Falls to Liberty

Next Game: North Florida 9/22/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 22 (Thu) / 7 PM North Florida History

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The FGCU Women’s soccer team dropped their first ASUN contest of the season, Sunday, as the Eagles fell to Liberty, 2-0. The Green and Blue fall to 3-5-0 on the season and 1-1-0 in the ASUN while Liberty improves to 5-3-2 and 1-0-1 in league play.

“Tough game for us today,” said head coach Jim Blankenship . “Liberty is a good team and they showed that. It will be good for us to get back home to try to rebound next week.”

Liberty controlled most of the game as the Flames outshot FGCU, 19-5, and had a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Flames also took five corner kicks while the Eagles had none.

Despite Liberty outshooting the Eagles in the first half, the game remained scoreless into the break. Graduate student Katie Sullivan (Wheaton, Ill./Wheaton North HS/Creighton) made five of her six saves in the first half while sophomore Katelyn Kauffman (Pittsburgh, Pa./Norwin HS/Pitt) had the best chance for the Eagles with a shot on goal in the 12th minute.

In the second half, Liberty took four of the first five shots before converting in the 59th minute to take the lead. The Flames added a second goal a couple of minutes later in the 63rdrd minute is a penalty kick.

Even after falling behind, the Eagles could not muster much offense as they did not have a shot on goal in the second half.’

FGCU will return to Pickering Field on Thursday when North Florida comes to Fort Myers. Kickoff against the Ospreys is set for 7 pm

