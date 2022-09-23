Women’s Soccer Falls To JMU On Late Tally

Next Game: Georgia Southern 9/25/2022 | 3:30 PM ESPN+ Sept. 25 (Sun) / 3:30 PM Georgia Southern History

HARRISONBURG, Va. – In a defensive tussle for most of the night, James Madison used a goal from Amanda Attanasi in the 86th minute to Escape with a 1-0 win over Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference East Division Women’s soccer action Thursday night.

The first half saw JMU hold a 7-3 advantage in shots, but Erin Jones and a stellar defense kept the Dukes at bay in a windy Sentara Park.

“We played against a really strong wind in the first half and were under pressure for a lot of the time, but I was pleased we managed to keep it even at the half,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind .

“In the second half we made a few adjustments and grew into the game which created a few good looks on goal. JMU is a good team and they caused us problems, but I really felt we dealt well with their attacking Threat and our backline and midfield played incredibly well breaking up the play,” she added”

That continued well into the second half before Attanasi took a feed from Sophia Verrecchia at the 85:59 mark and found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Old Dominion had a few chances in the final four minutes but was not able to put one in the net.

“We made one mistake and JMU took their shot,” Hind said. “The real disappointing aspect is we lose on a goal four minutes from the end. That’s a tough one to take.”

Old Dominion (3-5-1, 1-1) returns to action on Sunday afternoon to take on Georgia Southern at 3:30 pm at the ODU Soccer Complex.