Women’s Soccer Falls To Gardner-Webb 2-0

FARMVILLE, Va. – The Longwood Women’s soccer team couldn’t find a rhythm against a strong performance from Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night. The Runnin’ Bulldogs took down Longwood 2-0 behind a brace from Maddie Turlington.

GOALS (Assists)

13′ Gardner-Webb – Maddie Turlington

41′ Gardner-Webb – Maddie Turlington

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Turlington came in among the nation’s leading goal scorers and showcased why in the first half for Gardner-Webb (7-4-2, 2-1 Big South).

The senior struck in the 13th minute on a corner kick. Longwood goalkeeper Mary Kate Levush made a nice diving save on Turlington’s initial effort, but Turlington banged home the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Turlington added her second in the 41st minute by finishing from the 12 yards out after maneuvering to the center of the field.

Longwood (3-6-3, 0-2-1 Big South) applied pressure after Halftime and piled up seven shots and four corner kicks. However, the Lancers couldn’t find the back of the net against a stout Runnin’ Bulldog back line.

Julia Gill had Longwood’s best chance with a clean shot opportunity from about 15 yards out after halftime, but the shot sailed high.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“We completely lost our identity in that first half, and the two goal deficit was an accurate indicator of our performance,” said Longwood Head Coach Todd Dyer . “The group that responded in the second half gave us a fighting chance, but we still didn’t manage to score a goal so it was definitely a case of too little, too late. There are some things we need to sort out, but , more than anything, we need to commit to competing for 90 minutes and see where that gets us.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Levush made a handful of huge saves to keep the Lancers hanging around. She had two saves in each half.

Kiersten Yuhas had a trio of shots to lead Longwood as nine players recorded a shot for Longwood.

Longwood outshot Gardner-Webb 14-12 on the match. The Lancers put three shots on goal.

UP NEXT:

Longwood Women’s soccer hosts Winthrop on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 pm The game will be aired on ESPN+.

