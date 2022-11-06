Women’s Soccer Falls To FSU In ACC Championship Match

– Top-seeded North Carolina dropped a hard-fought 2-1 decision to No. 2 Florida State in the ACC Championship match at Wake Med Soccer Park on Sunday.

The Tar Heels (15-4-1) scored in the 23rdrd minute when senior forward Isabel Cox delivered the ball in the box for the junior forward Avery Patterson who got around two Defenders and put the ball into the back of the net.

Florida State (12-2-3) tied the game in the 31stSt minute as Jenna Nighswonger’s corner kick sailed directly into the goal. Nighswonger then assisted on Jody Brown’s game-winning goal which she buried behind the UNC goalkeeper Emmy Allen deflected her initial attempt in the 49th minute.

The Seminoles held Carolina to a season-low seven shots and without a corner kick for the first time this season.

Allen and FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque were each credited with four saves.

Patterson along with Seniors Tori Hansen and Emily Moxley were named to the all-tournament team.

UNC will learn its postseason fate on Monday, Nov. 7, as the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed at 4 pm on NCAA.com.