Women’s Soccer Falls to FGCU Sunday

Fort Myers, Fla. – The Jacksonville University Women’s soccer team (4-2-2, 1-2-0 ASUN) was defeated 3-0 in ASUN action by FGCU (5-5, 3-1 ASUN), Sunday at Pickering Field on the campus of FGCU in Fort Myers.

During a scoreless first half, the Dolphins had two opportunities to score, with shots on goal in the 9thth minute from Beyonce Robinson and the 17th minute from Selma Fohrer .

In her first start of the 2022 campaign, Mariah Winebrenner would stop seven FGCU shots in the opening 45 minutes, as the score would be knotted at zero Entering the Halftime break.

In the 61stSt minute, the host Eagles would break the tie and swing the momentum completely in their favor. Off a corner kick from Ashley Labbe, Margaret Berry would knock the pass in to give FGCU a 1-0 advantage.

Over 20 minutes later in the 83rd minute, Labbe would send a shot on goal from outside the box that would find the back of the net, with assists courtesy of Leah Scarpelli and Marla Gaudlitz.

A few moments later in the 86th minute, Lindsay Saad would cap-off the contest for FGCu, scoring on a deflected shot.

Winebrenner and Gretchen Duttenhoffer would combine for 10 saves in net for the ‘Phins, as Winebrenner’s nine stops was a career-high for the Kingwood, W.Va. native.

The Green and White return to Southern Oak Stadium this Thursday evening, welcoming Jacksonville State to Southern Oak Stadium.