Women’s Soccer Falls to FGCU, Locks Up Six-Seed in ASUN Championships

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Wrapping up the regular season, the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team fell to Florida Gulf Coast 2-0 Saturday night. With the loss, the Bears end the regular season with a 6-8-3 overall record, sitting 4-4-2 in ASUN play.

The action started quickly, with the Eagles taking three shots in the first seven minutes, all of them off target. Amanda Walsh put Central Arkansas’ first shot of the evening up in the 10th, but it was blocked before it could even reach the goal. The Bears continued to press forward, but couldn’t find a goal in the early stages of the first half.

Midway through the first half, FGCU put in the first goal of the match, opening up the scoring in the 26thth minute. The Eagles continued to possess the ball in the Offensive third, peppering the Bears with shots as the defense tried not to give up a second goal in the first half. Central Arkansas would break the pressure of the Eagles, getting shots from Nina Mazzola and Maria Vanegas but neither would come through for the Bears.

Florida Gulf Coast made things difficult for the Bears in the second half, playing with a lot of high pressure to lock Central Arkansas in its own defensive third. Every once in a while, the Bears would break through, driving down the length of the field and forcing the Eagles to handle threatening opportunities. But eventually, the Eagles broke through again, scoring in the 80th minute to put the match out of reach. Emma Rehm put a terrific looking shot on goal in the 88thtrying to Breathe some life back into the Bears, but the FGCU keeper managed to keep it out.

The loss Locks the Bears into the No. 6 seed in the ASUN Championships, taking place next week. It sets up a first-round match against Lipscomb at the host site of Florida Gulf Coast. First-round matches will kick off next Thursday.