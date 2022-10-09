Women’s soccer falls to FGCU in home finale

Next Game: at Jacksonville State University 10/13/2022 | 8 PM (7 PM CT) October 13 (Thu) / 8 PM (7 PM CT) at Jacksonville State University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FGCU continued its red-hot play as the Eagles defeated the Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team 3-0 Sunday in ASUN action in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

The match marked the final home game of the regular season for Bellarmine (1-5-8, 1-2-4 ASUN), which celebrated Seniors Grady Clark , Elyssa Francis , Brielle Heuglin , Sarah Kraus , Zenia Nava and Tristan Whalen .

On a major roll, FGCU (7-5, 5-1) won its fourth straight ASUN matchup, racking up at least three goals in every one of those victories and triumphing by at least two goals in all of them. The Eagles scored a pair of first-half goals against the Knights and added some more insurance with a score in the second stanza.

The match was scoreless for most of the first half, but FGCU would score twice in less than three minutes before the intermission. The first came on a successful penalty kick by Leah Scarpelli in the 33rd minute, and Ashley Labbe followed in the 36th minute by converting after an Erika Zschuppe throw-in.

Labbe tacked on her second goal of the match, and sixth of the season, on an excellent Strike inside the far post in the 81st minute for a 3-0 lead in the second half.

Bellarmine attempted a shot in the fourth minute, but FGCU held the Knights without a shot for the rest of the first half, building a 13-1 advantage in attempts by the break. Bellarmine had a 6-3 advantage in shots in the second half. The Knights had a 5-3 edge in corner kicks for the match.

Bellarmine’s final three regular-season games are on the road. The Knights begin the stretch at 8 pm (ET) Thursday at Jacksonville State.

