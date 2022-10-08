Women’s Soccer Falls to East Central Friday

Next Game: at Oklahoma Bapt. 10/13/2022 | 6 p.m October 13 (Thu) / 6 pm at Oklahoma Bapt. History

SEARCY – The Harding Women’s soccer team fell to East Central 3-0 Friday in Great American Conference action at the Stevens Soccer Complex.

Harding falls to 1-8-3 overall and 0-4-2 in the GAC.

East Central improves to 2-7-3 overall and 2-3-1 in the GAC.

GOALS

East Central 1Harding 0 – 48th minute – Kaylee Bruce sent a through ball up to Paige Jones for her first goal of the season.

East Central 2Harding 0 – 49th minute – Kaylee Bruce sent a cross from the right side that found Oliva Witte for her third goal of the season.

East Central 3Harding 0 – 57th minute – Jocelyn Caracheo sent a corner kick into the box that found Alexis Perez for her fifth goal of the season.

STATS

Harding took eight shots, two were on goal. Melissa Ventura led the Lady Bisons with three shots.

East Central took 15 shots, 11 were on goal.

East Central took nine corner kicks on the game, seven were in the first half.

Michaela Potter had eight saves for Harding, four in each half.

NEXT UP

Harding will travel to Oklahoma next week. The Lady Bisons will face Oklahoma Baptist Thursday at 6 pm, and southern Nazarene Saturday at 2 pm