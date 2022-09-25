Women’s Soccer Falls To Dayton At Home, 2-1

Next Game: Duquesne 9/29/2022 | 2 PM Sept. 29 (Thu) / 2 PM Duquesne

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team fell to Dayton at Rudd Field on Sunday afternoon, 2-1. Ashley Lamond scored her first goal of the season for the Minutewomen (2-5-5 Overall, 1-1-2 Atlantic 10) in the 49th-minute to trim Dayton’s lead down to a goal for the final 40-plus minutes.

Lamond’s ninth goal of her career came following a Massachusetts corner kick as the ball deflected off a Flyer defender before finding the foot of the sophomore. Lamond took a one touch, right-footed shot from 14 yards out that sailed into the top left corner of the goal.

Dayton scored both of its two goals in the first half, first taking a lead in the seventh minute on a goal from Laney Huber. The Flyers added their second with just under 10 minutes remaining in the half on an Itala Gemelli goal in the 36th– minute.

The Minutewomen finished with six shots and three on target, including a pair on frame in the first half. Dayton attempted eight of its 12 shots in the second half and put three of four shots on target in the opening 45 minutes. Lamond finished with two shots while Ella Curry and Bella Recinos each put attempts on frame.

Bella Mendoza finished with a save in the first half before being relieved by Megan Olszewski who stopped two shots in the final 45 minutes.

The Minutewomen remain at Rudd Field for a midweek conference matchup on Thursday at 2 pm against Duquesne.

For complete coverage of the UMass Women’s soccer team, follow the Minutewomen on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @UMassWSoccer and online at www.UMassAthletics.com.