Women’s Soccer Falls To Cross-City Rival Brown, 3-0

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer team fell to cross-city Rival Brown, 3-0, on Sept. 15 at Stevenson-Pincince Field on the Bears’ campus. Providence dropped to 2-5-1 on the season, while Brown improved to 5-1-1.

SCORE

Providence 0 | Brown 3

RECORDS

Providence 2-5-1 | Brown 5-1-1

VENUE

Stevenson-Pincince Field | Providence, RI

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– Brown’s Ava Seelenfreund scored two goals in the first half to give the Bears a 2-0 lead at the break.

– The Bears held a 12-1 advantage in shots, including a 4-0 edge in shots on goal in the opening 45 minutes of play.

-Brown also held a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks in the first half.

– Hannah Pinkus (Manchester, Vt.) recorded the Friars’ lone shot attempt of the opening half 5:11 into the match, but her effort was wide of the target.

– Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) recorded two first-half saves.

-The Friars were awarded their first corner kick of the evening in the 53rd minute, but a shot by Avery Snead (Wrenthem, Mass.) was saved by the Bears’ goalkeeper Bella Schopp.

-Brown scored an insurance goal in the 75thth minute to take a 3-0 lead. It marked the Bears’ second goal of the evening off a set piece as Lucinda Anderson finished off a free kick that Jessica Hinton dropped into the middle of the box.

-Brown finished the night with the advantage in shots (17-3), shots on goal (6-1) and corner kicks (8-1).

SCORING SUMMARY

1-0 – (Brown) – 15:42/1St – Ava Seelenfreund – Brittany Raphino received a long pass from Sheyenne Allen just outside the top of the box and Touched it in to Seelenfreund, who put her shot into the lower left of the net

2-0 – (Brown) – 22:19/1St – Ava Seelenfreund – Scored off a free kick into the upper right of the goal

3-0 (Brown) -75:54/2n.d – Lucinda Anderson – Finished off a ball sent into the middle of the box off a free kick taken by Jessica Hinton

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer 3 saves, 3 goals against, 83:04;

Sam Murray 0 saves, 0 goals against, 6:56

Brown: Bella Schopp, 1 save, 0 goals against, 80:23;

Shoshana Gevelber, 0 saves, 0 goals against, 9:37

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 3

Shots on Goal: 1

Corner Kicks: 1

Fouls: 7

Clays: 3

Brown:

Shots: 17

Shots on Goal: 6

Corner Kicks: 8

Fouls: 8

Clays: 1

UP NEXT

The Friars begin BIG EAST Conference play on Thursday, Sept. 22 when they travel to South Orange, NJ to take on Seton Hall. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm and will be broadcast on the BIG EAST Digital Network.

