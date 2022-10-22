Women’s Soccer Falls To Clarkson 2-1

Next Game: Skidmore 10/25/2022 | 7:00 PM October 25 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Skidmore History

POTSDAM, NY – The Union College women’ soccer team faced off against the Golden Knights of Clarkson University on Saturday afternoon’s Liberty League match up from Hantz Field. Union fell 2-1 to the Golden Knights

Senior Emma Maley scored Union’s lone goal of the afternoon. This was her third goal of the season. Junior Amanda Sgueglia grabbed an assist on the goal.

Maley opened the scoring in the third minute. After receiving a chipped ball into the box from Sgueglia, Maley was able to control the ball and with her left foot sent a chip of her own over the goal keeper and into the net for a 1-0 lead.

The Golden Knights responded 90 seconds later with a goal of their own to even the score at 1-1.

Clarkson outshot Union 10-3 in the half, while each goal keeper made two saves. Clarkson also had more corner opportunities at 4 to Union’s none.

The Golden Knights took the lead of the game in the 50th minute. Union upped their pressure and Sgueglia had a head ball hit the crossbar in the second half with a chance to tie. Clarkson held on to the 2-1 lead.

Union outshot Clarkson 7-5 in the second half, but were unable to find the back of the net. Senior Abby Mitty and first-year Rachel Berliner shared time in net. Mitty made two saves and Berliner stopped one.

The Dutchwomen are back on the turf on Tuesday evening when they take on Skidmore College in a Liberty League match up. Kick off from College Park Field is set for 7 pm