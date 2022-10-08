Women’s Soccer Falls to Campbell in Buies Creek

Next Game: at Gardner-Webb 10/12/2022 | 7:00 PM October 12 (Wed) / 7:00 PM at Gardner-Webb History

BUIES CREEK, NC – The Presbyterian College Women’s soccer Squad was blanked by the Fighting Camels of Campbell University on Friday evening, forced into a 4-0 defeat at Eakes Athletics Complex in the fifth contest inside of the 2022 Big South league schedule.

Recording a pair of goals in either half to move to their fifth shutout of the fall and third triumph against a league opponent, CU’s four-score win in front of a Senior Night audience came with an 18-6 discrepancy in the shots department, carrying nine of those boots are on-goal behind a 6-1 edge in corner kick opportunities.

FINAL SCORE: Campbell, 4—Presbyterian, 0

RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-10-3, 0-4-1 Big South) – Campbell (7-3-3, 3-0-2 Big South)

LOCATION: Eakes Athletics Complex (Buies Creek, NC)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Wasting no time in making a mark on the scoreboard after clinging to a 2-2 tie against Gardner-Webb earlier in the week, the Fighting Camels found themselves in front by a 2-0 clip after only 11 minutes, breaking through on a penalty kick scenario from Jackie Richards to open the evening’s tally. Seven minutes after putting her team on top, Richards posted an assist to Cam Nowowieski that gifted Campbell the two-score edge approaching the locker room.

Jessica Donald found Amber Liston at the 46:34 mark to increase CU’s advantage to a trio, cementing the final marker with 29 minutes remaining on a Strike by Olivia Neal. The Hometown club was able to improve upon their eight looks at the net over the first 45 minutes with 10 more in the second stanza, keeping the pressure against PC despite the large lead.

Lindsey Malyszek , Sloan Spees , Kali Zmistowski , Sophia Thomson and Megan Slattery served up the Blue Hose’s six shot attempts in the loss, as 19 different players are head Coach Brian Purcell ‘s Squad saw time on the field.

Friday’s decision extends Campbell’s winning streak in the series to five games as the Fighting Camels continued a nine-match streak without an Outright loss. It’s now been nearly six weeks since CU last took an L to their resume, continuing to surge up the Big South standings at the season’s halfway point of conference territory.

UP NEXT:

Another daunting challenge awaits the Blue Hose five days from now, staying on the road with four matches left on the season to take on Gardner-Webb in Boiling Springs, NC Boasting a sizably deep Offensive roster that has registered two goals or more in 10 of their 14 matches, the Runnin’ Bulldogs bring a seven-win resume with them into tomorrow’s bout with Winthrop which will set up the mid-week Clash against PC.

Last taking down GWU at their own facility in 2013, Presbyterian will look for the upset on October 12 at 7:00, the penultimate road faceoff of the ’22 campaign.