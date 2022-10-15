Women’s Soccer Falls To Bucknell On Senior Day, 1-0

Next Game: at Loyola Maryland 10/22/2022 | 2 PM ESPN+ October 22 (Sat) / 2 PM at Loyola Maryland History

BOSTON – The Boston University Women’s soccer program’s five-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-0 loss to Bucknell on Saturday afternoon at Nickerson Field.

With the win, the Bison (8-5-2, 5-1-1 PL) vault over the Terriers (9-7, 5-2 PL) for first place in the Patriot League table. Both sides each generated seven shots and three shots on target.

Redshirt senior Jenna Oldham and junior Abigail McNulty led the team with two shots each. Goalkeepers Celia Brown and Gretchen Bennett each recorded one save.

Teresa Deda notched the game’s lone goal, coming in the fifth minute. Netminder Jenna Hall stopped three BU shots to earn the shutout.

Before the game, BU honored its seven seniors and three redshirt seniors: Bennett, Ashley Buck , Sophia Woodland , Marli Rajacich , Julianna Stureman , Kayla Ross , Geovanna Pereira Oldham, Mikayla Alcorn and Amy Thompson .

The Terriers turn their attention to their regular season road finale, which takes place at Loyola Maryland on Saturday (Oct. 22). Opening kick is set for 2 pm

