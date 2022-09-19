Women’s soccer falls to Big 12’s Oklahoma State

Next Game: at Dartmouth 9/24/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7:00 PM at Dartmouth History

STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite outshooting and earning more corner kicks than Oklahoma State, the Brown Women’s soccer team fell to the Cowgirls on the road by a 2-0 score.

The Bears dominated early against their Big 12 opponent, getting off eight shots to Oklahoma State’s zero during the opening 15 minutes of action. Miya Grant-Clavijo put a ball off the crossbar less than a minute into the game and Jessica Hinton had a look on frame during the sixth minute that the Cowgirl goalie was able to stop.

Play evened out after that with Oklahoma State managing a few quality chances of its own. The best came in the 16thth minute when a Cowgirl forward sent a left-footed shot curling towards the right post, but Brown’s Bella Schopp made an impressive diving save to keep the home team off the board.

The first half came to a close with the Bears holding the 12-4 advantage in shots and 9-1 in corners.

Oklahoma State was able to turn the tables in the second half, outshooting Brown 10-4 during the second frame and earning eight Corners to the Bears’ one.

The game-winning goal came in the 72ndn.d minute after a half-cleared corner led to a Cowgirl Strike from 12 yards out that sliced ​​through the defense and into the goal. Oklahoma added a second seven minutes later off a header after a long cross into the box.

Ava Seelenfreund led the Bears with three shots, while four different players had two apiece. Schopp made five saves in goal for Brown.

The Bears will now turn their attention to Ivy League play. Brown will take on Dartmouth this Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 pm in Hanover, NH



