Women’s Soccer Falls Short To Butler, 2-1, In BIG EAST Action

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer team fell to Butler, 2-1, on Thursday, Sept. 29 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI Junior Avery Snead (Wrentham, Mass.) scored the lone goal for the Friars in the 87thth minute. With the loss, the Friars fell to 3-6-1 overall and 1-1-0 in conference play.

SCORE

Providence 1 | Butler 2

RECORDS

Providence 3-6-1 (1-1-0) | Butler 4-6-1 (1-2-0)

VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– The Bulldogs’ Amelie Darey headed the ball into the net 17 minutes into the first half. Abigail Isger Assisted on the goal with a cross pass.

-Junior Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) lead the Friars offense in the first half with three shot attempts.

-Each team had six shots in the first half.

– The Bulldogs had the advantage on corner kicks in the first half with five while the Friars had one.

-After a scoreless 20 minutes, Butler’s Talia Sommer scored off a break away to give the Bulldogs a two goal advantage.

– The Friars battled to get on the score board maintaining the ball in their Offensive end during the second half.

-With three minutes remaining in the game, Snead hit the back left of the net off a pass from the sophomore Gillian Kenney (Hanover, Mass.).

– The Friars had two more corner kick opportunities to conclude the game, but could not convert the equalizer.

– The Bulldogs outshot the Friars 9-3 in the second half.

-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) made six saves.

SCORING SUMMARY

1-0 – (Butler) – 16:14/1St – Amelie Darey – Darey headed the ball into the net off a cross pass from Isger.

2-0 – (Butler) – 66:46/2n.d – Talia Sommer – Sommer scored on a one versus one with the goalkeeper.

2-1 – (Providence) – 86:27/2n.d – Avery Snead – Snead hit the back of the net off a pass from Kenney.

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer 6 saves, 2 goals against, 90:00

Butler: Anna Pierce, 1 save, 1 goal against, 90:00

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 9

Shots on Goal: 2

Corner Kicks: 5

Fouls: 12

Clay: 6

Butler:

Shots: 15

Shots on Goal: 8

Corner Kicks: 8

Fouls: 8

Clays: 1

UP NEXT

The Friars will travel to Omaha, Neb. to the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday, Oct. 2. Kick-off is set for 1:00 pm et.

