Women’s Soccer Falls on Road to Loyola Chicago, 1-0

Women’s Soccer | September 18, 2022

CHICAGO – After a scoreless first half, Loyola Chicago tallied the lone goal of the game in the 71st minute to defeat the La Salle Women’s soccer team, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon. The win moves the Ramblers to 5-2-2 overall and 1-0 in Atlantic 10 play, while the Explorers move to 5-4-0 (0-2 A-10).

HOW IT HAPPENED

The home team had the better run of play through the first 45 minutes of action, outshooting the Explorers, 10-2, and holding a 5-2 edge in corner kicks.

In the second half, La Salle picked up the pace and actually outshot its opponent by a 7-6 margin.

Freshman Rikshya Walker had a prime opportunity to give the Explorers an advantage in the 54th minute, but her attempt hit the crossbar.

had a prime opportunity to give the Explorers an advantage in the 54th minute, but her attempt hit the crossbar. Over the next four minutes, Emily Banashefski and Haley Gschrey also had chances but missed wide.

and also had chances but missed wide. La Salle goalkeeper Michela Auguadro posted 10 saves on the game and had two in the next 10 minutes to keep the match scoreless.

posted 10 saves on the game and had two in the next 10 minutes to keep the match scoreless. With just under 20 minutes left, Loyola finally broke through as Corissa Koontz converted a pass from Sarah Noonan.

Walker had another chance in the 80th minute that was stopped by Ramblers goalkeeper Naya Lipkens, who also denied Gschrey with under a minute left to preserve the shutout.

UP NEXT