Women’s Soccer Falls on Road to Loyola Chicago, 1-0
Women’s Soccer | September 18, 2022
CHICAGO – After a scoreless first half, Loyola Chicago tallied the lone goal of the game in the 71st minute to defeat the La Salle Women’s soccer team, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon. The win moves the Ramblers to 5-2-2 overall and 1-0 in Atlantic 10 play, while the Explorers move to 5-4-0 (0-2 A-10).
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The home team had the better run of play through the first 45 minutes of action, outshooting the Explorers, 10-2, and holding a 5-2 edge in corner kicks.
- In the second half, La Salle picked up the pace and actually outshot its opponent by a 7-6 margin.
- Freshman Rikshya Walker had a prime opportunity to give the Explorers an advantage in the 54th minute, but her attempt hit the crossbar.
- Over the next four minutes, Emily Banashefski and Haley Gschrey also had chances but missed wide.
- La Salle goalkeeper Michela Auguadro posted 10 saves on the game and had two in the next 10 minutes to keep the match scoreless.
- With just under 20 minutes left, Loyola finally broke through as Corissa Koontz converted a pass from Sarah Noonan.
- Walker had another chance in the 80th minute that was stopped by Ramblers goalkeeper Naya Lipkens, who also denied Gschrey with under a minute left to preserve the shutout.
UP NEXT
- The Explorers return home to take on George Washington on Thursday, Sept. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm