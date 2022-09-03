Women’s soccer falls in the season opener

Next Game: at Nazareth College 9/3/2022 | 2 PM Sept. 03 (Sat) / 2 PM at Nazareth College History

ROCHESTER, NY (September 2, 2021) – An early goal by junior Callie Davis got the Denison University Women’s soccer onto the scoreboard first less than 15 minutes into their season, but it would not be enough against the Rochester Institute of Technology as the Big Red fell by a final score of 2-1 on Friday in New York.

Denison (1-0) struck first as Davis scored on the assist from the freshman Kendall Sierens in the 15th minute, but RIT (1-0) found the equalizer with a goal with less than seven minutes left before halftime.

In the first ever meeting between the two teams during Denison’s last New York trip in 2018, the Big Red came up short by a score of 1-0 after giving up a goal in the 80th minute. This time around, it was a goal by Natalie Faiola in the 71st minute for the Tigers that made the difference.

Davis was the Lone Big Red player with a shot attempt, putting four of her five tries on goal while RIT had at least one shot attempt from eight different players. Davis had two shots on goal in the first seven and a half minutes of the match and had four total shots within the first 15 and a half minutes before Denison was held to only one shot in the second half.

Sophomore Wynne Hague made the start in goal and made three saves throughout the first half before giving way to freshman Molly Noga for the second half.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Big Red as they remain in Rochester to face Nazareth College at 2 pm on Saturday, September 3. During Denison’s last trip to New York in 2018, the Big Red defeated Nazareth by a score of 1-0 .