Women’s Soccer Falls in Final Non-Conference Contest

Next Game: at Vermont 9/18/2022 | 12 P.M Sept. 18 (Sun) / 12 PM at Vermont History

BALTIMORE – In their final non-conference contest of the 2022 campaign, UMBC (4-3-2) curtailed an explosive Towson (7-2-1) side, but fell, 2-0, to the visiting Tigers, 2-0 .

Towson controlled play early and capitalized in the 10′, scoring on a header off a corner kick.

However, the Retrievers steadied themselves and played on equal footing with the Tigers for the majority of the game.

Senior midfielder Caroline Koutsos created a pair of good chances, missing just wide in the 32′ and putting a strong shot on target in the 47′. Lola Negrete had a chance from distance in the 68′, which the Tiger goalkeeper parried over the net.

Towson scored an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 74′.

Only four of TU’s 11 shots were on goal and Retriever goalkeeper Morgan McGruder needed to make one save.

UMBC earned four of the seven Corners in the match.

Towson entered play having scored 12 times in their last three matches.

The Retrievers open America East play on Sunday at Defending Champion Vermont.