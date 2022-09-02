Women’s Soccer Falls in Final Minutes

Next Game: at Union (TN) 9/3/2022 | 2 p.m Sept. 03 (Sat) / 2 pm at Union (TN) History

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Christian Brothers scored in the 89th minute to defeat the Harding Women’s Soccer Team Thursday in non-conference action. It marks the first of a five-game road trip for Harding.

Harding falls to 0-1-1 on the season.

Christian Brothers improves to 2-1-0.

GOALS

Christian Brothers 1Harding 0 – 89th minute – Lia Haggstom found Cheyenne Smith for her second goal of the season.

STATS

Harding took four shots and all were on goal by two different players. Melissa Ventura and Lauren Service each had two shots.

Christian Brothers took 11 shots, four were on goal. Four different players had a shot on goal.

Bethanie Dixon and Michaela Potter split time in goal for Harding with each playing a half. Dixon made one save and Potter made two saves.

Kayln Holeyfield played the full 90 minutes for Harding.

NEXT UP

Harding will continue its road trip Saturday when it travels to Jackson, Tennessee to take on Union at 2 pm Coverage links can be found on HardingSports.com