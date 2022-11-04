Women’s Soccer Falls in AE Semi-Final Round at UNH

DURHAM, NH, — The University of Maine Women’s soccer team was defeated by the University of New Hampshire Wildcats, 2-1, in the semi-final round of the America East tournament on Thursday evening at Wildcat Stadium.

First Goal (1-0 UNH): Abbi Maier scored the first goal of the evening for the Wildcats. Meghan Guarente lofted a ball through the box that found Maier’s boot before deflecting into the back of Maine’s net. In the 20th minute, the Black Bears trailed by a goal.

Second Goal (1-1): Tying the game in the 37th minute, Julie Lossius scored her second career goal (both in the AE Playoffs) with ease. Lossius tapped the ball to Maddie Michaud who immediately gave the ball back to Lossius. The freshman forward from Norway buried her scoring opportunity. At the half, the America East semi-final game was tied, 1-1.

Third Goal (2-1 UNH): Maier scored her second goal of the night, this time by way of her head. Guarente, who assisted on the earlier goal, also assisted on the go-ahead goal. In the 85th minute, the Wildcats took a one goal lead. It was the final goal of the night as Maine fell in the AE tournament

Maine recorded three total shots on goal to the Wildcats’ six, while UNH tallied seven corner kicks to the Black Bears’ two.

Kira Kutzinski walked away with four saves. Julie Lossius scored the goal, while Madison Michaud dished out the assist.

Next: This concludes the 2022 season for the University of Maine Women’s soccer team.

